Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $268.97 million, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.99 million, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage revenues: $96.12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $89.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.9%.
  • Revenues- Room revenues: $153.65 million compared to the $153.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $19.20 million versus $20.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

