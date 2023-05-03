U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. ( SLCA Quick Quote SLCA - Free Report) recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of 57 cents per share against a loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 64 cents per share against a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. U.S. Silica generated revenues of $442.2 million, up around 45% year over year, surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.2 million. The company benefited from strong demand and improved pricing in the Oil and Gas segment. Segmental Highlights
U.S. Silica (SLCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of 57 cents per share against a loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 64 cents per share against a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.
U.S. Silica generated revenues of $442.2 million, up around 45% year over year, surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.2 million. The company benefited from strong demand and improved pricing in the Oil and Gas segment.
Segmental Highlights
Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $300 million in the reported quarter, up 70% year over year and 10% sequentially. Sales volume increased 28% year over year to 3.921 million tons. The Oil & Gas contribution margin rose 16% sequentially and 146% year over year to $109.9 million or $28.03 per ton.
Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $142.2 million in the quarter, up 11% year over year and down 2% sequentially. Sales volume decreased 6% year over year to 1.013 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $42.9 million or $42.38 per ton in the quarter, down 7% sequentially and up 13% year over year.
Financials
At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $139.5 million, down 41.8% year over year. Long-term debt was $897 million, down 24.7% year over year.
Outlook
For the second quarter of 2023, U.S. Silica noted that its two business segments are well-placed in their respective markets. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of products under development. It also expects growth in its underlying base business, along with pricing hikes and surcharges, to continue combating inflationary impacts.
In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in WTI crude oil prices supports an active well completion environment in 2023.
The company is focused on delivering a free cash flow in 2023, deleveraging its balance sheet. It plans to generate significant operating cash flow in the year as well. It forecasts capital expenditure of $50-$60 million for the year.
Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Silica have lost 36.7% in the past year compared with a 20.1% decline of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
SLCA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
