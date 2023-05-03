We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, HNNMY has gained about 32.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hennes & Mauritz AB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 38.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi's current year EPS has increased 25.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Hennes & Mauritz AB is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.1% so far this year, so HNNMY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kura Sushi, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.
Hennes & Mauritz AB and Kura Sushi could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.