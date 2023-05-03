Barnes Group Inc. ( B Quick Quote B - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 21 cents from non-recurring items) of 47 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. Our estimate for first-quarter earnings was 39 cents. The bottom line increased 14.6% year over year. Total revenues of $335.4 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.7 million. Our estimate for total revenues in the first quarter was $311.8 million. The top line increased 7.3% year over year, with organic sales growth of 9%. Foreign exchange woes impacted sales by 2%. Following this better-than-expected performance, shares of the company have gained 5.7% since the earnings release on Apr 27. Segmental Discussion
Barnes (B) Shares Up Nearly 6% Since Q1 Earnings Release
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 21 cents from non-recurring items) of 47 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. Our estimate for first-quarter earnings was 39 cents. The bottom line increased 14.6% year over year.
Total revenues of $335.4 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.7 million. Our estimate for total revenues in the first quarter was $311.8 million. The top line increased 7.3% year over year, with organic sales growth of 9%. Foreign exchange woes impacted sales by 2%. Following this better-than-expected performance, shares of the company have gained 5.7% since the earnings release on Apr 27.
Segmental Discussion
Barnes reports revenues under two heads, namely Industrial and Aerospace. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:
Revenues from Industrial amounted to $218 million, up 3% year over year. Organic sales were up 6% year over year, while adverse foreign currency movements lowered sales by 3%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $202.6 million.
Barnes Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Aerospace segment’s sales totaled $117 million in the first quarter, up 16% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was due to an 11% increase in Aerospace original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") sales and a 27% rise in aftermarket sales. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $109.1 million.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, Barnes’ cost of sales increased 9.2% year over year to $226.24 million. Selling and administrative expenses climbed 15.9% to $85.83 million.
Adjusted operating income jumped 17% year over year to $37.16 million, while the margin improved 90 basis points.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
At the end of the first quarter, Barnes had cash and cash equivalents of $78.68 million compared with $76.86 million recorded at the end of 2022. Long-term debt was $563.94 million, down from $569.64 million at the end of 2022.
Liquidity available in the quarter included cash of $79 million and credit under revolving facilities of $539 million.
In the first quarter, Barnes generated net cash of $32.2 million from operating activities compared with $9.3 million consumed in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $10.9 million, up 47.8% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $21.27 million compared with negative $16.72 million a year ago.
In the first quarter, Barnes rewarded its shareholders with dividends of $8.10 million, nearly flat year over year.
2023 Outlook
Barnes expects organic sales growth of 6-8% for 2023. Adjusted operating margin is estimated to be 12.5-13.5%.
B raised its adjusted earnings to $2.15-$2.30 per share compared with $2.10-$2.30 expected earlier. The guided range reflects a year-over-year increase of 9-16%. The mid-point of the guided range — $2.23 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
Barnes expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 million for 2023. Cash conversion is estimated to be approximately 100% of net income. The adjusted effective tax rate is forecasted to be 24.5-25.5% for 2023.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Barnes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.6% for the current year. The stock has rallied 11.2% in the past six months.
Allegion (ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.
Allegion has an estimated earnings growth rate of 15.1% for the current year. The stock has gained 7.1% in the past six months.