We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exelon (EXC) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings of 70 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 6.1%. The earnings of the company improved 9.4% from the year-ago level.
On a GAAP basis, first-quarter earnings were 67 cents per share compared with 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
Exelon's first-quarter total revenues of $5,563 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,519 million by 0.8%. The top line was 4.4% higher than the year-ago figure of $5,327 million.
Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote
Highlights of the Release
Exelon's first-quarter total operating expenses increased 0.7% year over year to $4.46 billion. The increase was due to higher power and fuel prices.
Operating income was $1,106 million, up 22.9% year over year.
Interest expenses totaled $412 million, up 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $522 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt was $38,732 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2023 was $484 million compared with $1,782 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
Guidance
Exelon reiterated 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.
Exelon expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion to meet customer requirements and further strengthen its transmission and distribution operations.
Zacks Rank
Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.11, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%.
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying year-over-year growth of 4.2%.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.37, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.31%.