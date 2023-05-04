We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) closed at $16.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 0.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.
Catalyst Pharmaceutical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the year-ago period.
CPRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Catalyst Pharmaceutical's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
