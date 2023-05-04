We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $9.74, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.68, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.