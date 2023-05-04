We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) closed at $15.02, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.
Astronics Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.54 million, up 22.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $623.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +102.16% and +16.54%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Astronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Astronics Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 493.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.28.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.