Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) closed at $80.01, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care products maker had lost 2.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, down 4.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.1 billion, down 2.64% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $12.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.6% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Henry Schein is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.07, so we one might conclude that Henry Schein is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, HSIC's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HSIC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.