Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) closed at $8.05, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.98% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford & Company B to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $298.53 million, up 6.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.86% and +6.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Crawford & Company B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.77, which means Crawford & Company B is trading at a discount to the group.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
