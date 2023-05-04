We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) closed at $21.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 2.61% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.
Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.97 million, down 5.56% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $268.3 million, which would represent changes of +60.49% and +0.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.77% higher within the past month. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Golar LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GLNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.