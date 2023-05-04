3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.
Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.
Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio seeks capital growth by investing in the common stock of reasonably large corporations. CAMOX distributes dividends on a quarterly basis and capital gains annually.
Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 19%. As of October 2022, CAMOX held 36 issues, and 3.6% of its assets were invested in RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies poised for capital growth. PRCOX pays out dividends on the first business day of each month and capital gains annually.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. PRCOX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.84%.
American Funds the Investment Company of America seeks long-term growth of both capital and income by investing in stocks, convertible securities, bonds, nonconvertible preferred stocks, U.S. government securities, cash and equivalents. AIVSX disperses dividends on a quarterly basis, while capital gains are distributed twice a year in March and December.
American Funds the Investment Company of America has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. Aline Avzaradel has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 2019.
