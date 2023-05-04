Cardinal Health (CAH) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups '23 EPS View

Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share (EPS), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 by 17.6%. The bottom line also improved 20% year over year.
GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was $1.34 against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $5.05 per share. The significant gain was primarily due to growth in revenues.
Revenue Details
Sales improved 13% on a year-over-year basis to $50.5 billion. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.
Segmental Analysis Pharmaceutical Segment
In the reported quarter, pharmaceutical revenues increased 14% to $46.8 billion on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.
Pharmaceutical profit totaled $600 million, up 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by generics program performance and a higher contribution from the brand sales mix.
Medical Segment
Revenues at this segment fell 5% to $3.7 billion as lower PPE volumes and pricing led to a decline in Products and Distribution sales.
The segment reported a profit of $20 million compared with $59 million in the year-ago quarter. This decline was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable sales mix.
Margin Analysis
Gross profit increased 6% year over year to $1.79 billion.
As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.5%, down approximately 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.18 billion, up 3.7% from that recorded in the comparable period of 2022.
Operating income came in at $572 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $97 million.
Financial Update
The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.99 billion compared with $3.65 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2023.
Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.36 billion against net cash used in operating activities of $419 million in the year-ago period.
2023 Guidance Raised
Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for earnings. The company now anticipates adjusted EPS between $5.60 and $5.80, up from the previous guided range of $5.20-$5.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.45 per share.
CAH also raised its Pharmaceutical segment profit outlook from 4-6.5% growth to 10.5%-12%. However, Medical segment profit is now expected to decline approximately 50%. Earlier, the metric was expected to be flat to down 20%.
Conclusion
Cardinal Health exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company also witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment.
However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerning. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin also remains a headwind.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Cardinal Health carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced their quarterly results are
Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) , Hologic ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences ( EW Quick Quote EW - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. Revenues of $1.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 6.9%.
Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average surprise being 1.86%.
Hologic reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.06, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.5%. Revenues of $1.03 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.2%.
Hologic has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.2%. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.32%.
Edwards Lifesciences reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Revenues of $1.46 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.
Edwards Lifesciences has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.8%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 1.69%.
