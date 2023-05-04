Back to top

UGI Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.68 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 by 8.7%. The bottom line also declined 12% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.91.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $3,106 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,401 million by 29.4%. The top line also declined 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3,466 million.

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $867 million were down 17% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter. Retail gallons sold during the quarter declined 15% year over year. This was due to a shortage of drivers and warmer weather conditions (than the previous year) that also contributed to customer attrition and limited structural conservation.

UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $948 million, down 23% from the year-ago level. Retail volume decreased 10% due to warmer weather conditions.

Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $638 million were down 5% year over year.

UGI Utilities: Sales of $774 million were up 9% from that registered in the year-ago period.

Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $121 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $184 million.

Highlights of the Release

As of Mar 31, 2023, UGI reported a strong balance sheet, with available liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion.

Total interest expenses came in at $93 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $82 million.

During the reported quarter, the company entered into a joint venture with Archaea Energy to develop a renewable natural gas project in Pennsylvania.  This brought the total renewables investment to more than $500 million to date.

Guidance

UGI reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.75-$2.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.87 per share, higher than $2.82, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
UGI aims to deliver 6-10% earnings per share (EPS) growth and 4% dividend growth over the long term.

Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

