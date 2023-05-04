We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 5. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has narrowed to 17 cents over the past 30 days from 18 cents. In the prior-year quarter, AMC reported an adjusted loss per share of 52 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $936.1 million, up 19.1% year over year.
Factors to Note
The company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to benefit from strength in Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues. Moreover, an increase in average ticket pricing is likely to have driven revenues. Release of major movie titles also bodes well.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $529 million compared with the $444 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for Food and Beverage revenues is pegged at $310 million compared with $253 million reported in the year-ago quarter. However, high costs are likely to have hurt margins in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -24.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AMC Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +105.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Shares of Wynn Resorts have gained 58% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +21.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of DISH Network have declined 58.4% in the past year. DISH’s earnings surpassed estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 63.4%.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +40.22% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts have increased 0.8% in the past year. PLYA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 419.4%.
