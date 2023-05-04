We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NRG Energy (NRG) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 86 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The bottom line improved 244% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 25 cents.
Revenues
Total revenues came in at $7,722 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,106 million by 4.7%. The figure also declined 2.2% from $7,896 million in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $646 million, up 20.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $536 million.
Total operating costs and expenses amounted to $9,465 million, up 73.1% from $5,468 million in year-ago quarter due to higher cost of operations.
Operating loss came in at $1,544 million against an operating income of $2,425 million in the prior-year period.
Financial Highlights
As of Mar 31, 2023, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $407 million compared with $430 million as on Dec 31, 2022.
As of Mar 31, 2023, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $11,332 million compared with $7,976 million as on Dec 31, 2022.
Cash used by operating activities in the first quarter was $1,598 million against cash provided of $1,676 million in the year-ago period.
Capital expenditures totaled $142 million compared with $60 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.
Guidance
NRG Energy increased its 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $3,010-$3,250 million from $2,270-$2,470 million.
The company lowered its guided range for cash provided by operating activities to $1,610-$1,850 million from $1,780-$1,980 million.
NRG’s 2023 free cash flow before growth investment is expected in the band of $1,620-$1,860 million.
Zacks Rank
The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.
