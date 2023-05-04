We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL Corporation's (PPL) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 9.1%. The bottom line also improved 17.1% from the year-ago figure of 41 cents.
On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 39 cents compared with 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
In the first quarter, PPL reported total revenues of $2,415 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,856 million by 30.1%. The top line improved 35.5% from the year-ago figure of $1,782 million.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $1,917 million, up 44.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,328 million. This increase was due to a surge in fuel and energy purchases.
The operating income was $498 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago figure of $454 million.
Interest expenses were $164 million, up 53.3% from the year-ago figure of $107 million.
Segmental Updates
Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 22 cents per share, down 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 26 cents.
Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 19 cents per share, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 10 cents per share.
Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share.
Financial Position
As of Mar 31, 2023, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $460 million compared with $356 million on Dec 31, 2022.
The long-term debt was $14,481 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $12,889 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was $430 million compared with $520 million in first-quarter 2022.
Guidance
PPL reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.5 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of $1.58 per share is on par with the midpoint.
Zacks Rank
PPL Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.11, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%.
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.84 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 0.54%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’s 2023 earnings per share is $4.14, suggesting year-over-year growth of 1.47%