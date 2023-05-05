We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) closed at $66.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 15.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the prior-year quarter.
OLLI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16, which means Ollie's Bargain Outlet is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that OLLI has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.