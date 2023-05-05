We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) closed at $28.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.36% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Embecta Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2023.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of -52.64% and -2.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Embecta Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Embecta Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Embecta Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.97.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.