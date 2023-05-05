Back to top

3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
 
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund (FMCSX - Free Report) , Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund (SMDIX - Free Report) , and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund (BMSFX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
 
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth and invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of medium-sized companies, which have market capitalization comparable to those in the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P Midcap 400. FMCSX distributes dividends and capital gains biannually.
 
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.9%. As of January 2023, FMCSX held 164 issues, and 1.9% of its assets were invested in HESS CORP.
 
Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund invests in equity securities of mid-cap U.S.-based companies. SMDIX also invests in equity securities of big, small or microcap enterprises if the sub-adviser anticipates potential capital growth.
 
Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. SMDIX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
 
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests its assets in equity securities of medium-sized companies. BMSFX’s investment portfolio typically comprises common stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.
 
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since 2016.
 
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

