What's in Store for Virgin Galactic (SPCE) in Q1 Earnings?
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 9 after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.85%. Virgin Galactic has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.
Factors to Note
Investments in the infrastructure and lucrative manufacturing partnerships are likely to have been instrumental to SPCE’s first-quarter revenues. Future astronaut membership and event fees and revenues recognized for research activities are also likely to have benefited the top line of the company in the first quarter.
The increased focus on commercial spaceflight operations is likely to have added impetus to its first-quarter profitability. However, increased research & development expenses may have put a dent on first-quarter earnings.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $0.32 million, in line with the prior-year reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 50 cents per share, suggesting a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 36 cents.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Virgin Galactic this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Upcoming Defense Releases
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.60%.
The long-term earnings growth rate of TDG is pegged at 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.42 per share, suggesting a growth rate of 40.4% from the prior-year period.
Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI - Free Report) boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGI’s first-quarter sales stands at $347 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGI’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20% in the last reported quarter.
HEICO Corporation (HEI - Free Report) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heico’s first-quarter earnings, pegged at 72 cents per share, implies growth of 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $654.3 million. This suggests growth of 21.4% from the prior-year comparable figure.
