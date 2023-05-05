We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Enterprise Products Partners is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that EPD has returned about 4.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 8.2%. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) . The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 37.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.3% this year, meaning that EPD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #203. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14%.
Enterprise Products Partners and Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.