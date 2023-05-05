Pediatrix (MD) Down 4.2% Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. ( MD Quick Quote MD - Free Report) shares declined 4.2% since it reported its first-quarter results on May 2. Even though its better-than-expected quarterly results reflected strong patient volumes and lower G&A costs, investors are likely concerned about the company’s lower enrollment in commercial insurance programs, escalating practice salaries and benefits, and net borrowings.
Pediatrix reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and our estimate of 20 cents. However, the bottom line declined from 33 cents per share a year ago.
MD’s net revenues of $491 million rose from $482.2 million a year ago. The top line beat the consensus mark of $487 million and our estimate of $479.3 million.
Q1 Update
Overall same-unit revenues rose 2% year over year in the quarter under review thanks to increased patient volumes, partially offset by acquisition activity impact. Same-unit revenues attributable to patient volume inched up 1.6% year over year.
Total operating expenses increased 4% year over year to $461 million, higher than our estimate of $451.2 million, due to an escalation in practice salaries and benefits, and supplies and other operating expenses. General and administrative (G&A) expenses of $59.1 million dropped from $61.3 million, courtesy of cost savings resulting from net staffing reductions.
Interest expenses decreased to $10.4 million from $11.8 million a year ago, attributable to a declining debt level from the refinancing transactions of Pediatrix closed in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $40.1 million tumbled from $50.7 million a year ago, primarily due to funds received in the year-ago period from the provider relief fund.
At the first quarter-end, the company had $4.7 million remaining funds for share buybacks.
Financial Update (as of Mar 31, 2023)
Pediatrix exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, which declined from the 2022-end figure of $9.8 million.
Total assets of nearly $2,320.1 million decreased from $2,347.9 million at 2022-end.
Total debt, net, amounted to $757.7 million, up from $651.3 million at 2022-end.
Total equity of $909.8 million increased from $891.6 million at 2022-end.
In the first quarter, net cash used in operating activities increased to $100.9 million from $97.5 million a year ago.
2023 View
For 2023, management reiterated adjusted EBITDA guidance to $235-$245 million compared with $241 million in 2022. Also, it still expects depreciation and amortization expenses to be $38 million while interest expenses are projected in the range of $40-42.2 million.
