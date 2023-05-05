We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enfusion (ENFN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Enfusion (ENFN - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $42.27 million, suggesting growth of 23.83% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for first-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share.
Enfusion, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Enfusion, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enfusion, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
Enfusion’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect benefits of healthy demand and solid execution. The top line is expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company continues to build meaningful commercial expansion within its existing client base. With 39 new clients in the previous quarter, the company reached a total of 819 clients. This trend is expected to have positively impacted the to-be-reported quarter.
In the first quarter, Enfusion partnered with leading risk management provider Qontigo. This partnership aims to deliver Aximo risk to Enfusion clients for preventing and complying with threats. This is expected to have benefited the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Enfusion is continuously improving its margin profile and focused on returning to its historical profitability. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2023 in the range of $32 million to $34 million.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
ENFN currently has an Earnings ESP of -5.26% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Centerra Gold (CGAU - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +192.31% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Centerra Gold is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 121.05% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Bitfarms (BITF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +180.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Bitfarms is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 250% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.57% and carries Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Copa Holdings is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.03 per share, suggesting an increase of 332.86% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.