Asure Software (ASUR) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 8.
Asure expects revenues between $29 million and $30 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating growth of around 20%.
For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $29.27 million, suggesting a rise of 20.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 18 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating growth of 63.64% from the year-ago quarter's reported number.
Asure Software Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Asure Software Inc price-eps-surprise | Asure Software Inc Quote
Asure’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 445.83%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
Asure has been benefiting from strength across its primary end markets, including HR compliance and tax solutions. The demand for its solutions has been strong and the momentum is expected to have continued in first-quarter 2023.
The company has been benefiting from an expanding and accelerating technology development efforts. It further enhances automation and builds a single human capital management platform, which is likely to have boosted top-line growth.
Asure’s first-quarter 2023 results are expected to have benefited from an increase in revenues generated by the annual preparation of federal reporting regarding employee, employer reporting of W-2 Income and ACA compliance.
Asure continues to pursue consolidation and standardization initiatives to improve cost structure. Its integration with Equifax is expected to have aided the adoption of Asure’s solutions. These factors are likely to have driven its first-quarter top line.
However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a dynamic labor market have been major headwinds and are expected to have hurt Asure’s top-line growth.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Asure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Airbnb shares have increased 37.6% year to date. ABNB is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +27.74% and a Zacks Rank #2.
BLNK shares have lost 36.3% year to date. Blink Charging is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
PubMatic (PUBM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.59% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.
PUBM shares have declined 7.3% year to date. PubMatic is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.