Dominion Energy (D) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. ( D Quick Quote D - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 99 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents per share by 1.02%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 97 cents to $1.12 per share. Operating earnings were $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.17 per share compared with 83 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues
Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $5,252 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,472 million by 17.5%. Revenues improved 22.7% from $4,279 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses increased 15.3% year over year to $3,807 million due to higher electric fuel and other energy-related purchase costs and increases in the purchased gas price.
Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $586 million, up 236.8% from the year-ago period. The company is systematically adding renewable sources to its generation portfolio and reducing its carbon footprint. Dominion is set to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Segmental Details Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from the segment was $386 million, down 25.5% year over year. Gas Distribution: Net income from the segment was $278 million, down 5.4% from $294 million recorded in the year-ago period. Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from the segment was $91 million, down 16.5% year over year. Contracted Assets: Net income from the segment was $156 million, up 54.4% year over year. Corporate and Other: The net loss was $62 million compared with a loss of $22 million in the year-ago quarter. Financial Highlights
Current assets as of Mar 31, 2023, were $9,605 million compared with $9,850 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
The total long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $40,158 million, up from $38,914 million as of Dec 31, 2022. In first-quarter of 2023, cash from operating activities was $2,097 million compared with $1,125 million in the year-ago period. Guidance
Dominion has given second-quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance between 58 cents and 68 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The mid-point of the guided range is 63 cents, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents for the same period.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Other Releases NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.11, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%. Entergy Corporation ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. PPL Corporation ( PPL Quick Quote PPL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 9.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2023 earnings per share is $1.58, implying a year-over-year increase of 12.1%.
Image: Bigstock
Dominion Energy (D) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 99 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents per share by 1.02%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 97 cents to $1.12 per share. Operating earnings were $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.17 per share compared with 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $5,252 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,472 million by 17.5%. Revenues improved 22.7% from $4,279 million in the year-ago quarter.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses increased 15.3% year over year to $3,807 million due to higher electric fuel and other energy-related purchase costs and increases in the purchased gas price.
Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $586 million, up 236.8% from the year-ago period.
The company is systematically adding renewable sources to its generation portfolio and reducing its carbon footprint. Dominion is set to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Segmental Details
Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from the segment was $386 million, down 25.5% year over year.
Gas Distribution: Net income from the segment was $278 million, down 5.4% from $294 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from the segment was $91 million, down 16.5% year over year.
Contracted Assets: Net income from the segment was $156 million, up 54.4% year over year.
Corporate and Other: The net loss was $62 million compared with a loss of $22 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
Current assets as of Mar 31, 2023, were $9,605 million compared with $9,850 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
The total long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $40,158 million, up from $38,914 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
In first-quarter of 2023, cash from operating activities was $2,097 million compared with $1,125 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Dominion has given second-quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance between 58 cents and 68 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The mid-point of the guided range is 63 cents, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents for the same period.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.11, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%.
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 9.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2023 earnings per share is $1.58, implying a year-over-year increase of 12.1%.