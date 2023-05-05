We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) reported a first-quarter 2023 GAAP loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 48 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 56 cents.
Revenues increased 39.8% year over year to $2.04 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 6%.
Quarter in Details
In the first quarter of 2023, total orders increased 27% year over year to 512 million. Marketplace GOV increased 29% year over year to $15.91 billion.
In the reported quarter, the adjusted cost of revenues rose 39.6% year over year to $1.04 billion.
The adjusted gross margin was 45.3% compared with the 45.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, adjusted sales and marketing expenses increased 18% year over year to $466 million.
In the first quarter, adjusted research and development expenses soared 46.6% year over year to $129 million.
Adjusted general and administrative increased 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $199 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $204 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $54 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2023, DoorDash had $3.41 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $397 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth-quarter 2022 cash flow of $23 million.
The free cash outflow in the first quarter was $316 million, higher than the fourth quarter’s $73 million.
Guidance
For the second quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV of $15.9-$16.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $180-$230 million.
For 2023, the company anticipates Marketplace GOV of $63-$64.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $600-$900 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The company’s shares have gained 28.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.9%.
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) , Enfusion (ENFN - Free Report) and DigitalOcean (DOCN - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Enfusion sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Blink and DigitalOcean carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Blink Charging shares have declined 27.9% year to date. BLNK is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
Enfusion shares have gained 24% year to date. ENFN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.
DigitalOcean shares have gained 23% year to date. DOCN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.