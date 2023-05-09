Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
IMCG Quick Quote IMCG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.39 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.92%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.50% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Msci Inc (
MSCI Quick Quote MSCI - Free Report) accounts for about 1.14% of total assets, followed by Arista Networks Inc ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Arthur J Gallagher ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD GROWTH INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has added about 4.24% so far this year and is down about -1.79% in the last one year (as of 05/08/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.20 and $61.06.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 23.42% for the trailing three-year period. With about 332 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IMCG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $9.82 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $11.90 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.39 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.92%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.50% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Msci Inc (MSCI - Free Report) accounts for about 1.14% of total assets, followed by Arista Networks Inc (ANET - Free Report) and Arthur J Gallagher (AJG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD GROWTH INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has added about 4.24% so far this year and is down about -1.79% in the last one year (as of 05/08/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.20 and $61.06.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 23.42% for the trailing three-year period. With about 332 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IMCG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $9.82 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $11.90 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.