Should You Invest in the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (
FXD Quick Quote FXD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.26 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FXD seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.61%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 79.30% of the portfolio. Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Wynn Resorts, Limited (
WYNN Quick Quote WYNN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.78% of total assets, followed by Pultegroup, Inc. ( PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) and Paramount Global (class B) ( PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 7.46% and was up about 0.98% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/08/2023), respectively. FXD has traded between $43.02 and $56.93 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 25.84% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 121 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FXD is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR Quick Quote VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $4.13 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $14.42 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
