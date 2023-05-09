Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) provides talent management and consultative services for the healthcare sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) is a cosmetic products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE - Free Report) is a furniture manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

