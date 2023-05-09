We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sunoco (SUN) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sunoco LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, SUN has returned 1.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -5.3%. This means that Sunoco LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.3%.
For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Sunoco LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, so SUN is performing better in this area.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #108. The industry has moved -1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sunoco LP and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.