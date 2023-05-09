We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ING Group (ING) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ING Groep (ING - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ING Groep is one of 872 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ING Groep is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ING's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ING has gained about 2.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This shows that ING Groep is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7%.
Over the past three months, Lemonade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ING Groep is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, so ING is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Lemonade belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved -12.4% year to date.
ING Groep and Lemonade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.