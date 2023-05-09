We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.5%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $2.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.98, the EPS surprise was +2.76%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 4.04% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 4.08%.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $184.07 billion versus $180.12 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 55.5% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 56.14%.
- Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.22% compared to the 0.21% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.48% versus 11.48% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Nonperforming Loans: $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Capital Ratio: 13.28% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Leverage Ratio: 8.98% versus 8.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Trust income: $193.80 million compared to the $195.85 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
- Mortgage banking revenues: $84.99 million versus $84.96 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $113.55 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $113.63 million.
Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.