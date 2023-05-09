Back to top

Image: Bigstock

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.5%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $2.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.98, the EPS surprise was +2.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 4.04% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 4.08%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $184.07 billion versus $180.12 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.5% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 56.14%.
  • Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.22% compared to the 0.21% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.48% versus 11.48% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 13.28% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 8.98% versus 8.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Trust income: $193.80 million compared to the $195.85 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $84.99 million versus $84.96 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $113.55 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $113.63 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank Corporation here>>>

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise