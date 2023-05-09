Back to top

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $902.08 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +9.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR & Co. Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management: $510.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $517.47 billion.
  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $415.87 billion versus $424.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Realized Investment Income- Net Realized Gains (Losses): $91.91 million versus $84.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
  • Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $21.74 million compared to the $23.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Realized Investment Income- Net Interest and Dividends: $106.19 million versus $85.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change.
  • Revenues- Fees and Other: $677.02 million compared to the $904.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Realized Investment Income: $198.09 million versus $157.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.3% change.
  • Revenues- Realized Performance Income: $163.05 million versus $79.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73% change.
  • Revenues- Realized Performance Income- Incentive Fees: $0.05 million compared to the $12.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -99.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Realized Performance Income- Realized Carried Interest: $163 million compared to the $167.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.9% year over year.
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

