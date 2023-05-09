CACI International Inc.’s ( CACI Quick Quote CACI - Free Report) subsidiary Bluestone Analytics recently inked a strategic partnership with Florida-based Torchlight AI to offer its DarkPursuit tool within the Torchlight Catalyst platform. This will ensure that Special Operations Forces (SOF) customers get safe and secure access to browse the open, deep and dark web, which will accelerate the SOF customer’s pace of procuring critical information.
CACI's Bluestone Analytics Ties With Florida's Torchlight AI
CACI International Inc.’s (CACI - Free Report) subsidiary Bluestone Analytics recently inked a strategic partnership with Florida-based Torchlight AI to offer its DarkPursuit tool within the Torchlight Catalyst platform. This will ensure that Special Operations Forces (SOF) customers get safe and secure access to browse the open, deep and dark web, which will accelerate the SOF customer’s pace of procuring critical information.
CACI’s DarkPursuit, part of its DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, enables users to pivot from analysis and targeting activity to secure virtual browsing on the open, deep and dark web.
Torchlight is a behavioral intelligence platform designed to predict emerging risk. It uses predictive analytics to detect leading indicators of risk at scale and globally for SOF clients. The latest move will enable Torchlight to advance its capabilities for real-time and enhanced decision-making across SOF challenges like irregular warfare.
CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, CACI won contracts worth $1.1 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a $46 million single-award task order to provide mission expertise and analysis in science, technology, engineering and mathematics categories to support the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.
The company also clinched a $100 million contract extension to continue mission software development support for the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System program. This will allow CACI to continue to enhance and modernize system capabilities with tools that enable warfighters to process and disseminate intelligence data.
Such back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for the company, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Mar 31, 2023, its total backlog was $25.3 billion.
In March, Fortune magazine recognized CACI as one of the “world's most admired companies for 2023” for the sixth consecutive year. The company ranked eighth among Information Technology Services companies worldwide.
