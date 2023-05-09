See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should you Invest in Regional Banks Now?
The regional banks have taken center stage as a new banking crisis is among us. Ever since the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, these small institutions have been the subject of speculation and a favorite of short-sellers. “Which bail will fail next?” has been a popular question across social media and business news.
In today’s Chart of the Day, we look at the SPDR S&P 500 Regional Bank ETF (KRE - Free Report) ). In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (the "index"), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the regional banks segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI").
Currently, the SPDR S&P 500 Regional Banking ETF is a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (SELL). Its top holdings include Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) New York Community Bancorp (NYCB - Free Report) and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) ).
Each week I, Dave Bartosiak, pick a new, interesting Chart of the Day to dig through. It can be a chart that looks to be setting up for a great buying opportunity, a chart that looks like it’s going to slide off into the abyss, or whatever is interesting me at that particular time. These videos offer me a chance to express some of my thoughts and feelings regarding one financial instrument. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, then that must mean that a video is worth a few words as well.
