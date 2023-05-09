We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Allegro MicroSystems' (ALGM) Q4 Earnings?
Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 10.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues are expected in the range of $260-$270 million.
Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 35 cents and 37 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $265 million, suggesting a 32.31% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote
The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 36 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 71.43% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Allegro’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and were flat once. ALGM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.43%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors Likely to Have Impacted Q4 Performance
Allegro banks on an innovative product portfolio providing differentiated solutions and strong momentum in its industrial markets and applications.
Its performance in the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from an increased demand for e-Mobility applications, including xEV and ADAS and magnetic sensor and power IC product portfolios.
Allegro is expected to have gained from an increase in internal supply of wafers and die-banks which improves lead times for customers and reduces past due backlog. This is expected to have been driven by continued improvements in technology and supply chain processes.
However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation is expected to have hurt Allegro’s top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.
What Our Model Says
The Zacks model predicts that the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Allegro has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
