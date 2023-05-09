Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Maximus (MMS) Stock Up 3.2% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS - Free Report)  reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.

The stock has gained 3.2% since the earnings release on May 3, despite the lower-than-expected earnings performance.

Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of 80 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% but beat our estimate by 1.7% and decreased 25.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.21 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by 2.6%. The figure increased 2.5% year over year.

Maximus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Segmental Revenues

The U.S. Services segment’s revenues of $449.7 million, grew 13% year over year. The U.S. Federal Services segment’s revenues of $584.1 million, increased 1.9% from the year-ago reported quarter. The Outside the U.S. segment’s revenues of $173.1 million, decreased 16% year over year.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards on Mar 31, totaled $1.22 billion, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) amounted to $1.27 billion. The sales pipeline on Mar 31 was $31.9 billion. This included $5.6 billion in pending proposals, $0.94 billion in proposals in preparation and $25.3 billion in opportunities tracking.

Operating Performance

Operating income of $62.5 million fell 17% year over year. The operating income margin of 5.2% was lower than the year-ago quarter’s 6.4%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

MAXIMUS ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $56.3 million, compared with $40.7 million reported on Sep 30, 2022.

The company generated $309.7 million of cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $18.1 million. Free cash flow amounted to $291.6 million.

2023 Guidance

MAXIMUS expects fiscal 2023 revenues to be in the range of $4.85-$5 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.925 billion) is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.00 and $4.30 per. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.15) is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $4.29 per share.

Free cash flow is anticipated in the range of $225-$275 million. Interest expenses are expected to be between $82 million and $85 million. The effective tax rate is anticipated in the range of 24.5-25.5%. Weighted average shares outstanding are projected in the range of 61.2-61.3 million.

