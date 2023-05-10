Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ( ITUB Quick Quote ITUB - Free Report) posted recurring managerial results of R$8.43 billion ($1.62 billion) for first-quarter 2023, up 14.6% year over year. The results were supported by higher commissions and fees, as well as revenues. Increases in total deposits and credit portfolios reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, a rise in non-interest expenses was an offsetting factor. Revenues Rise, Costs Increase
Operating revenues were R$37.3 billion ($7.17 billion) in the reported quarter, up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The managerial financial margin increased 17.3% year over year to R$24.69 billion ($4.75 billion). Also, commissions and fees were up 5.9% to R$10.34 billion ($1.99 billion).
Non-interest expenses totaled R$13.78 billion ($2.65 billion), up 7.7% year over year. In the first quarter, the efficiency ratio was 39.8%, down from 41.8% in the year-earlier quarter. A decrease in this ratio indicates increased profitability. Credit Quality Weak
The cost of credit charges climbed 30.4% on a year-over-year basis to R$9.08 billion ($1.74 billion).
The non-performing loan ratio (loan transactions overdue more than 90 days) was 2.9% in the first quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 2.6%. Balance Sheet Position Strong
As of Mar 31, 2023, Itau Unibanco’s total assets increased 3.1% to R$2.54 trillion ($0.50 trillion) from the last reported quarter. Liabilities, including deposits, debentures, securities, borrowings and onlending, totaled R$1.30 trillion ($0.26 trillion), increasing 3.9% on a sequential basis.
Itau Unibanco’s credit portfolio, including corporate securities and financial guarantees provided, reached R$1.15 trillion ($0.23 trillion) as of Mar 31, 2023, up 1% from the last reported quarter. Capital & Profitability Ratios Rise
As of Mar 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12%, up from 11.1% on Mar 31, 2022.
Annualized recurring managerial return on average equity was 20.7% in the first quarter, up from 20.4% in the year-earlier quarter. Our Viewpoint
Itau Unibanco’s first-quarter results were driven by the rise in the managerial financial margin. The declining efficiency ratio indicates a rise in profitability, which is a positive factor. However, the weak credit quality was concerning.
Itau Unibanco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Performance of Other Foreign Banks UBS Group AG ( UBS Quick Quote UBS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.03 billion, down 51.8% from the prior-year quarter.
UBS’ quarterly performance was worrisome, as there were increases in expenses. Lower revenues acted as another major headwind.
Nevertheless, the performance of the Personal & Corporate Banking division was impressive. UBS’ Asset Management arm, Group Functions, The Investment Bank and Global Wealth Management segments did not perform well.
ICICI Bank ( IBN Quick Quote IBN - Free Report) released fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31) results. Net income was INR91.22 billion ($1.1 billion), up 30% from the prior-year quarter.
IBN’s results were driven by a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, higher rates, and growth in loans and deposits. However, provisions increased in the quarter. Also, higher operating expenses posed as the undermining factor for IBN.
Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y
