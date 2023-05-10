We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $285.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.5 billion, down 21.59% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $29.68 billion, which would represent changes of +34.73% and +10.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.74 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.
Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.