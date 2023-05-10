We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $157.42, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 7.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 17, 2023. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.37 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $111.38 billion, which would represent changes of +39.87% and +2.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Target currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Target is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.34.
Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.