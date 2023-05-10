Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Light & Wonder (LNW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported $670 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $635.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $186 million compared to the $175.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $405.87 million.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.03 million.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $206 million versus $194.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$34 million versus -$32.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $23 million versus $19.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.03 million.
Shares of Light & Wonder have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

