Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (
QTEC Quick Quote QTEC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2006.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.53 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. QTEC seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index is an equal-weighted index based on the securities of the NASDAQ-100 Index that are classified as technology.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.22%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 91.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Micron Technology, Inc. (
MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) accounts for about 2.96% of total assets, followed by Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS Quick Quote ZS - Free Report) and Adobe Incorporated ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 28.81% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 16.69% so far this year and it's up approximately 3.54% in the last one year (as of 05/10/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $98.17 and $137.21.
The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 31.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 38 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, QTEC is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $43.27 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $45.99 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
