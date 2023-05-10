We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 11, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 81.3% on average.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $46 million, indicating an 11.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Marathon Digital's performance in the quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by the company’s exit from Hardin and the Compute North bankruptcy.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
