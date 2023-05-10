Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) is the bank holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) produces concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) - free report >>

Published in

insurance