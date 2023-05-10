See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
AllianceBernstein's (AB) April AUM Stable on Upbeat Markets
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for April 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $676 billion was unchanged from the end of March 2023.
A marginal improvement in market performance was offset by total firm-wide net outflows.
At the end of April, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased slightly on a sequential basis to $287 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) remained stable at $126 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM of $263 billion declined marginally from the end of March 2023.
In terms of channel, April month-end institutions AUM of $304 billion decreased almost 1% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $259 billion, which grew roughly 1% from the prior month’s end. Private Wealth AUM of $113 billion was in line with the March 2023-level.
AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.
Over the past six months, shares of the company have lost 13.7% compared with a 14.4% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion as of Apr 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 1.3% from the prior-month level.
Market appreciation of $1.3 billion supported the rise in CNS’ AUM balance. This was partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This indicated a slight fall from the Mar 31, 2023 level.
For Franklin, the marginal decrease in the reported month’s AUM reflected the impact of cash management net outflows. These were largely offset by favorable market returns and flat long-term net inflows, which included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.