Celanese's (CE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings from continuing operations of 86 cents per share, plunging from $4.61 in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted earnings in the first quarter were $2.01 per share, down 63.7% from $5.54 reported a year ago. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.
Revenues of $2,853 million increased roughly 12.4% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,720.1 million.
The company witnessed increased volumes sequentially in the quarter due to an additional month of sales from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition as well as demand recovery in Europe and Asia in the reported quarter.
Celanese Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Segment Highlights
Net sales in the Engineered Materials unit were $1,630 million in the reported quarter, up around 79.1% year over year. The segment reported an operating profit of $112 million, adjusted EBIT of $215 million and operating EBITDA of $327 million in the first quarter.
The Acetyl Chain segment posted net sales of $1,250 million, down roughly 24.3% year over year. The segment generated an operating profit of $278 million, adjusted EBIT of $316 million and operational EBITDA of $370 million in the first quarter.
Financials
Celanese ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,167 million, down roughly 22.6% sequentially. Long-term debt was up around 0.2% to $13,396 million.
Cash used in operating activities was $96 million and free cash flow was a negative $261 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $164 million in the quarter.
The company also returned $76 million to shareholders through dividend payouts during the quarter.
Outlook
Celanese sees adjusted earnings of around $2.50 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the M&M amortization. It expects sequential earnings growth in its businesses.
Due to increased business performance and the timing of cash items, the company forecasts a considerable improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter.
Price Performance
Celanese’s shares have declined 25.8% in the past year against a 1.1% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) , Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report)
Steel Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of STLD have gained 26.6% in the past year. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Linde, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.8% upward in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. The stock has gained 21.8% over the past year.
PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a projected earnings growth rate of 17.7% for the current year. Shares of PPG have gained 9.7% in the past year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8% on average.