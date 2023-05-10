We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BBAI has returned 340.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.1%. This means that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) . The stock is up 35.8% year-to-date.
For Fortinet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.8% this year, meaning that BBAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Fortinet belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 147-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +25.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and Fortinet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.