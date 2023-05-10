We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Timken Company (TKR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is The Timken Company (TKR - Free Report) . TKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors will also notice that TKR has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TKR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.03. TKR's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.91, all within the past year.
Another notable valuation metric for TKR is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.29. Over the past year, TKR's P/B has been as high as 2.74 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.23.
If you're looking for another solid Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication value stock, take a look at Worthington Industries (WOR - Free Report) . WOR is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, Worthington Industries holds a P/B ratio of 1.66 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.29. WOR's P/B has been as high as 1.88, as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.57 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in The Timken Company and Worthington Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TKR and WOR is an impressive value stock right now.