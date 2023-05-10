We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is a Surprise Coming for Disc Medicine (IRON) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Disc Medicine (IRON - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.
That is because Disc Medicine is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for IRON in this report.
In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at a loss of 61 cents per share for IRON, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 62 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for IRON, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +1.84% heading into earnings season.
Why is this Important?
A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).
Given that IRON has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Disc Medicine, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.